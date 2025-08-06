Toxic Spill Triggers United States Evacuation in Kitwe….as Arsenic, Cyanide, and Uranium Detected

Toxic Spill Triggers U.S. Evacuation in Kitwe

……….as Arsenic, Cyanide, and Uranium Detected





The United States government has issued a high-level health alert and ordered the immediate withdrawal of all U.S. personnel from Kitwe and surrounding areas following a hazardous tailings dam spill at Sino Metals Leach Mine in Chambishi. The development has sparked widespread alarm, placing a spotlight on the environmental and public health crisis unfolding on the Copperbelt.



According to an official alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka, newly confirmed data reveals the presence of carcinogenic substances in the spill, including arsenic, cyanide, uranium, and other toxic heavy metals. The contaminants, experts warn, pose both short-term and long-term health risks, not just through contaminated water and soil but also via airborne particles that can be inhaled.





As a precautionary measure, all U.S. government personnel have been pulled out of Chambishi, Kitwe, and areas along the Chambishi Stream and Mwambashi River extending downstream to the Mwambashi-Kafue River confluence. U.S. citizens in Zambia have been strongly advised to avoid the affected regions and to refrain from consuming local water or food cooked using municipal sources in Kitwe.





The U.S. alert points to the potential for widespread environmental exposure, highlighting the risk not only to residents in immediate proximity to the spill but also to downstream communities. “This is not an isolated incident,” one environmental scientist in Ndola warned. “Heavy metals like arsenic and uranium can persist in ecosystems for decades.”





While the Zambian government has yet to issue a full public report, pressure is mounting for an urgent response. Environmental activists have demanded that Sino Metals be held accountable for the spill, calling for independent testing, public disclosure of contamination zones, and medical support for exposed populations.





“This is a wake-up call about the hidden costs of unregulated mining,” said Gloria Mwansa, a local water rights campaigner. “We need immediate cleanup efforts and long-term monitoring not silence and evacuation orders.”





Kitwe, Zambia’s second-largest city and the economic heartbeat of the Copperbelt, now finds itself at the center of a public health emergency. With many residents relying on local water sources, the spill threatens livelihoods, agriculture, and food security in the area. Local health facilities have reportedly begun receiving patients with symptoms consistent with heavy metal exposure, though official confirmation remains pending.





The U.S. Embassy’s decision to evacuate its personnel underscores the severity and urgency of the crisis. “This isn’t just a diplomatic move it’s a signal to the world that the situation is dangerous and worsening,” said a former ZEMA official who asked to remain anonymous.



©️ KUMWESU | August 6, 2025