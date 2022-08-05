TRANSPORT FARE IN MONZE WILL NOT REDUCE DESPITE REDUCTION IN FUEL PUMP PRICE – TAXI DRIVERS

Monze Taxi Drivers Association Vice Chairperson Kizito Siampande says the transport fare on public vehicles in the District will not reduce despite the reduction in the fuel pump price for this month.

On Sunday the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) reduced the price of petrol from K26.75 per litre to K23.19 per litre while diesel from the current K28.1 to K24.87 per litre.

Mr Siampande tells Chikuni Radio News that the Association has endured a difficult period due to the constant reduction and increase on the fuel pump price.

He says currently Taxi drivers are not making much profit on the transport business because of the un-predicted fuel pump prices changes every month.

He also says taxi drivers are losing out on repair of their vehicles as most roads going to places outside Monze town are in a bad state.

He says people should understand the difficulties the Taxi drivers are currently facing.

Mr. Siampande says the Association will only consider reducing the fare when the fuel pump price reduces further to a price that will enable Transporters make a profit in their business.

Last month the Taxi Drivers in Monze did not increase the fare when ERB increased the fuel pump price.