Travis Scott set to rock FNB Stadium tonight



Global rap superstar Travis Scott is set to light up FNB Stadium tonight (Saturday, 11 October 2025) as part of his highly anticipated Circus Maximus World Tour.





Thousands of fans are expected to flock to Nasrec for one of the biggest international concerts South Africa has seen this year.



Gates opened at 4h00 PM, with the main performance scheduled to begin around 8h30 PM. The show will also feature local acts and a special Castle Lite Unlocks experience at the nearby Goldrush Dome.





Authorities have issued a traffic advisory, with several road closures in the area, including parts of Nasrec Road, Soweto Highway, Golden Highway, and Booysens Reserve Road.





The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has urged concertgoers to arrive early and make use of park-and-ride facilities or Gautrain services to ease congestion.





Organisers have assured that strict safety protocols are in place, following heightened awareness around crowd control at major international concerts.





The FNB Stadium show marks the artist’s first performance in Africa, signaling Johannesburg’s growing status as a destination for world-class entertainment.