🚨 Trevor Noah Leads the Hollywood Elite in Mocking Nicki Minaj While Ignoring Their Own “Epstein” Baggage 🚨





The 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026, didn’t even start before the Hollywood elite began their coordinated attack on Nicki Minaj for her open support of President Donald Trump.





Host Trevor Noah, making his sixth and final appearance, dedicated a significant portion of his opening monologue to mocking the “Super Bass” rapper’s absence:





Noah announced to the cheering Crypto.com Arena crowd, “Nicki Minaj is not here… she is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues”.





Noah broke into a mock presidential cadence, joking that Trump was telling Nicki, “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a–. Everybody’s saying it”.





The room of celebrities—including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, and Billie Eilish—erupted in laughter and cheers at the expense of their fellow artist.





The elitist mocking comes just days after Nicki Minaj upstaged the President at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C.:





The “Gold Card”: Minaj has faced a firestorm of “hate” from liberal circles after proudly displaying her “Trump Gold Card” and announcing she is finalizing her U.S. citizenship paperwork with the President’s help.





At the Treasury event, Nicki declared she is the “President’s No. 1 fan” and that the “smear campaigns” and “bullying” from the industry only motivate her to support him more.





While Hollywood mocks her, Nicki has pledged between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund her fans’ “Trump Accounts”—a new federal policy that seeds $1,000 for every newborn baby in America.





Supporters are calling out the staggering hypocrisy of the Grammy stage, where celebrities took “pointed jokes” at Nicki while ignoring the darker headlines surrounding their own:





Social media is currently exploding over the release of 3 million Epstein Files on January 30, which reportedly include a 1996 FBI complaint naming Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) in connection with a Harvey Weinstein incident.





While Trevor Noah and the audience had plenty of “sharp humor” for Nicki’s political stance, there was a deafening silence regarding the serious allegations surfacing against industry power players.





Nicki herself hit back on social media, reminding the public of the industry’s selective outrage: “Imagine if a 30 year old rapper was out here with a 16 year old… y’all would have his head on a platter”.