TRIBALIST CHILANGWA REPORTED TO SHANGOMBO POLICE STATION

Raphael NAKACHINDA’S tribalism compatriot Nickson Chilangwa is also likely to have a fair share of his tribalism and promotion of genocide.

Following government’s good gesture of giving everyone freedom, Chilangwa abused his freedoms by promoting genocide through a tribal song targeted at the Tonga group which has over 7 other tribes.

In a song which has been making rounds on PF propaganda pages, Chilangwa while acting together with BOWMAN LUSAMBO who is facing corruption charges, is heard telling a group of people that: It is Zambians’ foolishness by voting for a cow/Tonga that today they are suffering because had they voted for a boat/PF/Lungu they would be fine.

Now the Zambian laws are very clear on anyone who gathers or mobilises a group to influence and make them rise against fellow Zambians.

Reports reaching us from Shangombo via Sesheke of Western province are that Zambians resident in those areas have made up their minds to file a report at a local police station there.

If tribalists are not caged, chances are that they will cause divisions in Zambia especially that PF was a very stinky tribal grouping which publicly and privately promoted this as their only way of maintaining power.

According to Zambian laws, anyone who promotes ethnic divisions or tribalism must be jailed for a minimum of 10 years.

However, Koswe has been told that the stinky and tribal PF clique is banking on their corrupt Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Fulata SIYUNI to serve them from facing jail.

Fulata has been shielding PF criminals from facing jail as she is corrupt beyond her medulla and has since assured the PF clique that she will protect them from any prosecutions.

Zambian laws are however clear on such a DPP as they just need a complaint to be filed at the JCC and then a suspension can be effected or indeed the DPP if normal can excuse herself by resigning- Koswe