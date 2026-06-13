Trump admin took the names of nine enslaved people off a memorial at George Washington’s home. A judge ordered them back.

The Trump administration took the names of nine enslaved people off a memorial at George Washington’s home. A judge ordered them back.





That memorial sits at the site of George Washington’s presidential home in Philadelphia, and the order to restore it came Friday from U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston.





Her ruling forces the Interior Department to put back the slavery exhibit there, along with the signs and displays it pulled from parks and monuments nationwide because, in the government’s own words, they “do not align with its preferred narrative.”





The fight comes down to one question: who gets to be in the story of America?

This administration decided it could delete the people it found inconvenient. The judge said no.



It started with an executive order Trump signed in March 2025, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”





The order claimed a “revisionist movement” had smeared the country as “inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed,” and sent the Interior Department into the parks to scrub anything that fit. It named one target directly: Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, where the nation declared that all men are created equal.





That is where you see what the words meant. The Park Service took down the memorial to the nine people Washington enslaved at his presidential home.



Those were the same people who cooked and cleaned and were owned by the first president while he ran the new republic. Their names stood on that wall until this administration decided visitors should not have to read them.





Another judge had already ordered that one restored. She compared the government’s claim that it gets to decide which history is true to the Ministry of Truth in Orwell’s “1984.”



Kelley went wider. Her order swept in exhibits on abolition, immigration, labor, women’s suffrage, civil rights, and the climate, quietly pulled from sites including Fort Sumter and the Grand Canyon.





She did not soften it. The government, she wrote, had tried to “rewrite the Nation’s history with a white-out pen,” telling “half-truths” about the country it claims to honor.



The Interior Department’s entire response was to call her a “liberal activist judge” and threaten an appeal.





It had no answer for the white-out pen, because there isn’t one. Slavery happened. The people who built this country existed, and their names were carved into a wall in Philadelphia until someone here decided to erase them.





America turns two hundred and fifty this year. This administration’s idea of honoring that was to pick which Americans were allowed in the story.





The white-out pen is going back in the drawer. The names go back on the wall, by the Fourth of July, by court order.