Trump and Vance are misleading Americans and the world on the $300 billion. Read the MOU itself.



Clause 6 of the Islamabad MOU, signed by Trump during dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles last night, states in plain English:





“The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”





Trump and Vance claim America won’t be paying this — that it will come from Gulf States, and only if Iran meets its obligations. As a lawyer of 35 years, I can tell you that is nonsense. That is spin, not law. They are trying to pull wool over our eyes.





Here is what Clause 6 actually says and does NOT say:



First, the obligation is America’s. The United States undertakes — that is the operative word. Not Saudi Arabia, not the UAE. America undertakes this commitment, with regional partners as supporting cast. Under international law, the primary obligor is the one who undertakes.





Second, the $300 billion is a floor, not a ceiling. The words “at least” guarantee Iran a minimum. There is no conditionality language in Clause 6 tying the $300 billion to Iran’s performance. The conditionality Trump and Vance refer to applies to other clauses — not this one.





Third, where does most of this money come from? The Gulf States are already spending massively on their own Vision programmes. They are not a $300 billion ATM for Iran. The overwhelming bulk of this reconstruction financing will flow through American-backed multilateral mechanisms, US Treasury waivers, and the unfreezing of assets under Clause 11 — all American instruments.





Trump negotiated this deal. He signed it. The words are his administration’s words. When the text says America undertakes to ensure at least $300 billion reaches Iran, no amount of post-hoc spin changes what was agreed.



This is what happens when you let a salesman negotiate a treaty.



Read the MOU. Don’t take their word for it.

By Lim Tean