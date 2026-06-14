TRUMP BLASTS BEIRUT STRIKE: “DON’T BLOW A HISTORIC PEACE DEAL!”



U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Israel’s latest strike on Beirut, warning that it could jeopardize what he described as a breakthrough peace agreement with Iran.





In a strongly worded statement, Trump said the attack “should not have happened,” especially at a time when negotiations are reportedly bringing the United States and Iran closer to a deal aimed at easing tensions across the region.





While reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself, Trump argued that the incident that triggered the response was minor, claiming no one was killed, injured, or harmed. He urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could derail the fragile diplomatic momentum.





Trump called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon and also demanded that Hezbollah cease attacks against Israel.





Declaring that the region may be on the verge of “a long and beautiful peace,” Trump issued a final warning: “Let’s not blow it.”