Trump claims he will be detained in Georgia on Thursday

Donald Trump wants to go to court in Georgia to deal with accusations of interfering in the election. He will do this on Thursday.

A judge in Atlanta has decided that the former president can be released from custody if he pays $200,000.

The agreement states that Mr. Trump can stay out of jail until his trial as long as he doesn’t try to scare or bully the people who will be giving evidence.

Mr Trump says he did not commit 13 crimes, such as illegal business activities and lying.

He and the other 18 people accused in this case were told to come to the Fulton County Jail by Friday at noon so they could be processed.

The sheriff in the county said that everyone, including Mr. Trump, will be treated the same way as other people accused of a crime. This means that Mr. Trump might have to give his fingerprints and have his picture taken.

Before he stated on social media that he would give himself up on Thursday, a document was made public that explained the conditions of his agreement to be released on bond.

“The person accused must not do anything to scare or threaten anyone who is also accused or being called as a witness in this case, or try to make it harder for justice to be served,” stated the message.

“The above also includes, but is not limited to, messages on social media or sharing someone else’s messages on social media,” the order states.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lawyers representing Mr. Trump both signed it.

Later on Monday, Mr. Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social, “Can you believe it. I will be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested by a District Attorney named Fani Willis, who leans towards the Radical Left. ”

“He said that she campaigned, and continues to campaign, and raise money on, this witch hunt. ” “This is closely connected to dishonest Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. “

Willis has requested the judge to set a date for when the defendant will be informed about the charges and asked to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. This date is intended to be scheduled for 5 September.

She has also suggested that the trial should start in March. Both the time when the suspect is formally charged with a crime and the stage where their case is heard before a judge or jury, might be shown on television.

When Trump decides to give up, the area nearby will be closed off and barriers have already been put up outside the court.

Last week, Mr. Trump and his co-defendants were accused of trying to interfere in Georgia’s election results after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

The ex-president talked to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on the phone and tried to influence him to find enough votes to change the election results.

The first former or current US president who has been charged with a crime, he is also dealing with three other criminal cases.

Mr Trump says he did nothing wrong and believes the accusations are unfair because they are driven by politics.

At the moment, he is in the lead of the Republican race to choose their next candidate for the White House. This candidate will then go up against the Democratic nominee, most likely Mr. Biden, in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Mr Trump has already announced that he will not participate in the first Republican televised debate on Wednesday evening.

“I am well-known to the public and they are aware of my successful time as President,” stated Mr. Trump on Truth Social this Sunday. “I have decided not to participate in the debates. ”

People who are close to Mr. Trump say that he didn’t do an interview with Oprah. Instead, he did an interview with Tucker Carlson, who used to work at Fox News.

State-by-state primaries, which are elections for Republican voters to decide who will represent their party, are scheduled to start on January 15, 2024.