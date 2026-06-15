Trump Claims Iran Peace Deal “All Signed” – Strait of Hormuz Fully Open



In a surprise statement from Evian, France, ahead of the G7 meeting, former President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran is complete…claiming the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to traffic following weeks of tense negotiations amid a fragile ceasefire.





Trump added that the full text of the deal will be released after a signing ceremony on Friday…though he said he may or may not attend.





However, a senior administration official clarified shortly before Trump’s remarks that Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon is NOT a condition of the deal.





Developments to watch:



· Will the ceasefire hold ?

· What exactly is in the deal ?

· And why the mixed signals on attendance ?



-M2