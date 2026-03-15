President Trump Doubles Down: Mojtaba Khamenei Likely Dead – Iran Must Surrender Now





President Donald Trump delivered a strong message in his latest NBC interview, signaling that Iran’s regime is crumbling under American pressure.





Trump stated he’s hearing reports that Mojtaba Khamenei – Iran’s new Supreme Leader and son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – is no longer alive.





“I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender!” Trump said.



He added on Khamenei’s status: “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him.”





Trump made clear that Iran is desperate for a ceasefire but the proposed terms fall far short.



“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told NBC.





On securing global energy routes, Trump vowed decisive action in the Strait of Hormuz.





“We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries who are somewhat impeded, and in some cases impeded from getting the oil,” he declared.





With no verifiable proof of life from Khamenei and the regime reeling from U.S. and Israeli strikes, Trump is pressing for total victory. Peace through strength is working – Iran faces unconditional surrender or further consequences. America First remains the priority.