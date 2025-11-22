TRUMP DRILLS AHEAD: OIL EXPLORATION RETURNS TO CALIFORNIA AND FLORIDA WATERS





For the first time in decades, the U.S. will open up new offshore areas near California and Florida for oil drilling, because if there’s crude under the sea, Trump’s going after it.





California hasn’t seen a federal lease since the 1980s. Florida? Off-limits since 1995. That ends now.





Gavin Newsom called the plan “reckless” and vowed to block it. Spoiler: drill bits don’t wait for permission.





Environmental groups are furious, but the message is clear, more oil, less dependence, and no time to waste.



Source: EFE