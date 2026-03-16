Trump Eyes Decisive Strike: Seizing Iran’s Oil Lifeline on Kharg Island



President Donald Trump is weighing a bold move to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, the Persian Gulf outpost that handles roughly 90 percent of the regime’s crude oil exports and serves as Tehran’s economic lifeline.





According to Axios, administration officials are actively discussing a ground operation that would require American boots on the ground if Iran continues blocking tankers and choking off global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.





This comes after U.S. forces already hammered military targets on the island with precision strikes, leaving oil infrastructure intact—for now. Trump has warned Tehran plainly: keep the strait open, or face far worse. He has floated hitting the oil facilities next, calling past restraint a deliberate choice to give the mullahs one last chance.





Kharg Island is no minor target. It funnels 1.5-1.6 million barrels per day, generating billions that fund Iran’s military, proxies, and nuclear ambitions. Cutting it off would starve the regime financially and force a reckoning.





Trump has made clear he has no interest in endless policing of the Gulf, but he is assembling allies to restore freedom of navigation and end Iran’s blackmail. If Tehran persists in economic warfare, America stands ready to end it—decisively and on our terms.





The message is simple: America protects its interests, secures global energy flows, and will not tolerate rogue regimes holding the world hostage.



Per Axios