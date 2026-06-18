Trump Forced to Surrender in His Own Legal War Against His Niece

BREAKING: In a Major Win, Trump is Forced to Surrender in His Own Legal War Against His Niece





Donald Trump has officially abandoned his $100 million legal crusade against his niece, Mary Trump, marking a stunning collapse of a years-long vendetta that began the moment she helped expose his tax records to the world.





The president had originally sued Mary Trump, along with ABC News, the New York Times, and several reporters back in 2021, accusing them of an “insidious plot” driven by personal grudges and a hunger for fame in order to obtain his private financial documents.





Now, both sides have informed the court they have reached a settlement, asking the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, a move that would permanently block Trump from ever reviving the claim again. The financial terms remain undisclosed, with formal dismissal expected soon.





This humiliating retreat comes after Trump already suffered a major defeat in the related case against the Times and its journalists. A New York judge tossed that lawsuit back in 2023, ruling that the reporters’ pursuit of the story was firmly protected under the First Amendment, and ordered Trump to cover their legal fees. Those same journalists had already won a Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for their investigation into the Trump family’s finances.





The pattern continues elsewhere too. Trump’s $10 billion suit against the IRS and Treasury Department was dropped in favor of a controversial $1.776 billion fund, one a federal judge in Virginia has since moved to freeze indefinitely after concerns it was being used to benefit his political allies.





One by one, the legal attacks Trump launched against those who dared expose his finances are crumbling, and his own family member just delivered the final blow.