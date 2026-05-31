Trump Forces Tougher Iran Deal: Uranium Handover and Hormuz Freedom on His Terms

President Trump is playing hardball with Iran, refusing to accept a weak nuclear agreement and instead demanding real concessions that protect American interests and keep the mullahs in check.

Trump reviewed a draft deal in the Situation Room and sent it back for major amendments. He is insisting on ironclad specifics on how and when the United States takes possession of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, plus stronger language guaranteeing the Strait of Hormuz remains fully open for unrestricted shipping with no Iranian interference or tolls.

The framework currently gives Iran a 60-day window to slash enrichment, dispose of its uranium, and commit to never building a nuclear weapon. Trump is not rejecting the path forward—he is using America’s leverage to make the deal far stronger. U.S. officials say Iran has roughly three days to respond, with the regime operating from hiding spots using primitive communications.

This is classic Trump: maximum pressure paired with strategic patience. He made clear the uranium must be removed and destroyed under strict U.S. oversight, and the Strait of Hormuz must reopen immediately for free traffic in both directions. No rushed concessions that would let Iran cheat its way toward a bomb.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRGC claimed it downed a U.S. MQ-1 Predator drone over its waters. That claim deserves heavy skepticism—the U.S. retired the Predator drone in 2018, and CENTCOM has denied similar recent Iranian boasts. It looks like desperate propaganda from a regime feeling the heat.

Trump holds the cards. He is ensuring any final agreement cripples Iran’s nuclear ambitions, secures global energy markets, and delivers real results instead of the empty promises seen in past failed deals. The deal is coming—but only on America’s terms.