BREAKING: Trump Goes on Profanity Laced Rant About Obama at G7 Summit





President Trump used his final day at the G7 summit in France to angrily defend his new Iran agreement, but the moment that stood out wasn’t about policy at all. It was what he said about Barack Obama.





Speaking to reporters in Évian-les-Bains, Trump was pushing back on reports that his still-unreleased Iran framework includes American money tied to a $300 billion reconstruction fund, or any immediate sanctions relief. He’s spent years calling Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal a “disaster,” arguing it rewarded Iran without any real guarantee the country would stay away from nuclear weapons.





Then he went somewhere stranger. Trump told reporters that Iranian officials had mocked Obama directly after that 2015 deal, claiming they called him “a stupid son of a b***h.” It was a jarring, profanity-laced line for a sitting president to repeat on the record at an international summit, especially while trying to sell his own deal as the smarter, tougher version.





The real terms of Trump’s agreement still haven’t been made public. Both sides are expected to formally sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday, a signing meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while the harder questions around Iran’s nuclear program get pushed into a 60 day negotiating window.

Even as he was attacking Obama’s record, Trump’s own messaging fell apart under basic questioning. Two days earlier, Vice President JD Vance told CBS that Iran could get access to that same $300 billion fund Trump was now publicly denying. Asked about sanctions relief, Trump first said no, then walked it back and said Iran simply has “to behave well.”





He also admitted the deal isn’t permanent. Asked what happens if he’s unhappy with how things go, Trump said he’d go right back to military action, describing it as dropping bombs “right smack in the middle of their head.”





For now, Trump claimed everyone was happy with the outcome, especially the stock market, even as the insult about Obama became the most talked about line from the entire appearance.

final day at the G7 summit in France to angrily defend his new Iran agreement, but the moment that stood out wasn’t about policy at all. It was what he said about Barack Obama.





Speaking to reporters in Évian-les-Bains, Trump was pushing back on reports that his still-unreleased Iran framework includes American money tied to a $300 billion reconstruction fund, or any immediate sanctions relief. He’s spent years calling Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal a “disaster,” arguing it rewarded Iran without any real guarantee the country would stay away from nuclear weapons.





Then he went somewhere stranger. Trump told reporters that Iranian officials had mocked Obama directly after that 2015 deal, claiming they called him “a stupid son of a b***h.” It was a jarring, profanity-laced line for a sitting president to repeat on the record at an international summit, especially while trying to sell his own deal as the smarter, tougher version.





The real terms of Trump’s agreement still haven’t been made public. Both sides are expected to formally sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday, a signing meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while the harder questions around Iran’s nuclear program get pushed into a 60 day negotiating window.





Even as he was attacking Obama’s record, Trump’s own messaging fell apart under basic questioning. Two days earlier, Vice President JD Vance told CBS that Iran could get access to that same $300 billion fund Trump was now publicly denying. Asked about sanctions relief, Trump first said no, then walked it back and said Iran simply has “to behave well.





He also admitted the deal isn’t permanent. Asked what happens if he’s unhappy with how things go, Trump said he’d go right back to military action, describing it as dropping bombs “right smack in the middle of their head.”





For now, Trump claimed everyone was happy with the outcome, especially the stock market, even as the insult about Obama became the most talked about line from the entire appearance.