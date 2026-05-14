Trump Hails Epic Welcome from Xi in Beijing, Praises Chinese Children and Longstanding Tie





President Donald Trump delivered strong words of appreciation during his high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, underscoring mutual respect and a personal rapport built over years





In the video clip, Trump turns to his Chinese hosts and states clearly: “An honor like few I’ve ever seen before.”



He singled out the young performers who greeted the American delegation: “And I think was particularly impressed by those children, they were happy and beautiful. The military is obvious it couldn’t be better but those children are amazing as a representative of so much that you know they represent. So much to you.”





Trump emphasized the depth of his relationship with Xi, noting: “You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had and it’s to me an honor. We’ve have a fantastic relationship.”





This warm exchange comes as Trump pushes hard for America First deals on trade, technology, and global security. While critics at home nitpick every word, Trump is delivering results by engaging directly with world leaders from a position of strength.

No endless apologies or weakness, just straight talk and respect earned through American power. The summit highlights Trump’s ability to command the room and build the personal connections needed to protect U.S. interests against a rising China.