TRUMP HAS BURIED UKRAINE ALIVE. 

Trump’s Secret 28-Point Peace Deal: The Concessions Ukraine Must Make for Putin.



This 28-point proposal, reportedly drafted by U.S. and Russian negotiators, demands significant territorial and military concessions from Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees. While not officially confirmed, the framework appears heavily tilted in Moscow’s favor: Ukraine would cede parts of its territory, reduce its armed forces dramatically, limit or give up long-range weapons, and accept cultural and political conditions. In return, the U.S. would offer security assurances for Ukraine and Europe. Analysts warn that such terms could leave Ukraine vulnerable and destabilize broader European security.





✅ 28 Key Points Note: These are based on the reported elements of the plan — the full official list is not public, but media confirms the framework contains 28 items.



1.  Crimea remains under permanent Russian control.



2.  Donbas territories officially handed to Russia.





3.  Ukraine withdraws all troops from Donetsk and Luhansk.



4.  Russia barred from deploying troops inside the demilitarized Donbas zone.



5.  Kherson lines freeze along current battle positions





6.  Zaporizhzhia lines freeze with no immediate territorial return.



7.  Ukraine military reduced to about 400,000 troops.



8.  Long-range missiles banned or heavily restricted.



9.  Foreign brigades (international fighters) prohibited inside Ukraine.





10.  Russian language gains formal protection inside Ukraine.



11.  Russian Orthodox Church allowed special status or legal protection.



12.  No NATO membership—Ukraine must commit to neutrality.



13.  No U.S. bases or troops permanently stationed in Ukraine.





14.  U.S. security guarantees provided to Ukraine for future defense.



15.  Gaza-style framework used as the model for the ceasefire.



16.  Long-range drones banned or restricted from striking Russia.





17.  EU weapons supply reduced over time under the new arrangement.



18.  Frontline freeze becomes legally recognized.



19.  Territorial negotiations pushed to future diplomatic rounds.



20.  Defense capacity capped for long-term stability.





21.  Mineral cooperation deal signed between Ukraine and the U.S.



22.  Russian control in occupied territories accepted de facto.



23.  No Western bases allowed in Ukrainian territory.



24.  Cultural concessions including language + church arrangement.





25.  European-led peacekeeping, not American, inside Ukraine.



26.  European security guarantees added to protect the region.



27.  U.S.–Russia relations reset under a structured framework.



28.  Future territory returns possible only through new talks.





Analysis / Concern



Tilted toward Russia: Many analysts say the plan heavily favors Russia: giving up Crimea and Donbas, cutting Ukraine’s military, and restricting its future defensive capabilities would weaken Ukraine significantly.





Security guarantees unclear: While the plan promises U.S. guarantees, it’s not clear how strong or enforceable they would be, especially if Ukraine’s military is drastically reduced.





European reaction: The EU is skeptical — European leaders say any serious peace deal must include Ukraine and Europe, not just a U.S.–Russia deal.





Legitimacy and acceptance: According to reports, the plan hasn’t been formally announced, and Russia has played down the media coverage.





Ukraine’s red lines: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has rejected giving up territory as unconstitutional.

By Efe Simeon