Trump has clarified that he is not pursuing a constitutionally prohibited third term in offic

U.S. President, Donald Trump has clarified that he is not pursuing a constitutionally prohibited third term in office, despite previously floating the idea in public remarks.

In an interview aired on Sunday, May 4, on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump told moderator Kristen Welker, “This is not something I’m looking to do,” when asked about the possibility of a third term. He added, “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody — ideally a great Republican — to carry it forward.”

Trump’s comments come amid speculation triggered by his own musings on the subject during recent rallies. While the U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two terms, Trump’s occasional comments suggesting a third term have drawn concern and criticism from opponents.

The interview was recorded during Trump’s visit to the University of Alabama, where he delivered a speech to graduating students at Coleman Coliseum ahead of the school’s commencement ceremonies.