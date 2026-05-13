COLONIALISM? US President Donald Trump has triggered outrage after posting an image depicting Venezuela as America’s “51st State” following the dramatic January 3, 2026 US military operation that led to the capture and arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.





Critics say the post reinforces fears that Washington’s long-standing interest in Venezuela has always centered on control of the country’s massive oil reserves, with the US now exerting unprecedented influence over the oil-rich nation after the intervention.





Observers across Latin America say the imagery revives memories of America’s darkest era of regime change politics, military intervention and resource control in the region