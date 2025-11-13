Trump hit with rare rebuke from Catholic bishops over ‘climate of fear and anxiety’

Roman Catholic bishops issued a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on Wednesday for “creating a climate of fear and anxiety” among people in need, according to a new report.

The statement was unanimously passed by the bishops during their annual conference in Baltimore, according to a report by The New York Times. It was meant to present “a united moral case” that the Catholic Church in America objects to Trump’s actions, the report adds.

“We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people,” the statement on Wednesday said. “We pray for an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement. We pray that the Lord may guide the leaders of our nation, and we are grateful for past and present opportunities to dialogue with public and elected officials.”

The New York Times notes that the statement speaks to the united front that Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope, seeks to present on immigration. Pope Leo XIV has spoken out in support of immigrants and called on U.S. bishops to do the same, according to the report.

“We are disturbed when we see among our people a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling and immigration enforcement,” the statement adds. “We are saddened by the state of contemporary debate and the vilification of immigrants. We are concerned about the conditions in detention centers and the lack of access to pastoral care.”