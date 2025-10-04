Trump issues chilling Gaza ultimatum to Hamas

U.S. President Donald Trump has today issued a final warning, demanding Hamas accept a US peace agreement to end the bloody Gaza war.

The president threatened that ‘all hell’ will break out on the militants if they did not accept his plan by 6pm on Sunday.

The deal includes that all remaining hostages are released within 72 hours of an agreement.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday: ‘Hamas has been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East! They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together.

‘As retribution for the October 7 attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas “soldiers” have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, “GO,” for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.’

The president added: ‘I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help. Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!’

Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House along with some of his top cabinet officials, and agreed on a new peace deal for Gaza.

The White House released a 20-point plan, which included increasing aid to Gaza and an economic development proposal that includes preferred tariffs and access rates.

Trump added on Truth Social on Friday: ‘Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East.

‘THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop.’

Trump also demanded that Hamas release the bodies of dead Israeli captives before the Sunday deadline.

‘RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW! An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, DC time.’

He added: ‘If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.’

On Friday, a senior Hamas official told AFP that the organization needs more time to study Trump’s plan to end the war.

Parts of the proposal call for a complete disarmament of Hamas followed by a gradual and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The plan also outlines that a post-war Gaza will be governed by Trump himself.

‘Hamas is still continuing consultations regarding Trump’s plan… and has informed mediators that the consultations are ongoing and need some time,’ the Hamas official stated.