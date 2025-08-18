Trump lashes out at ‘lightweight’ Dem Senator and ‘stupid people’ over Ukraine war

President Donald Trump lashed out at a Democratic Senator on Sunday night over his comments concerning the summit in Alaska last week.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was on NBC’s show “Meet the Press” on Sunday, discussing the summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Murphy said during the interview that “Putin got everything he wanted” from the meeting, which prompted a swift response from the U.S. president.

“The very unattractive (both inside and out!) Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said ‘Putin got everything that he wanted,'” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Actually, ‘nobody got anything,’ too soon, but getting close,” the post continued. “Murphy is a lightweight who thinks it made the Russian President look good in coming to America. Actually, it was very hard for President Putin to do so.”

Trump also blamed Muphy for being a part of a cadre of “stupid people” that are hampering efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so,” he wrote.