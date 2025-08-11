Trump pal Roger Stone complains he had to sell his guitar after arrest

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, revealed that he had to sell many of his belongings, including an electric guitar, after a 2018 arrest in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

While speaking to Real America’s Voice host Shemane Nugent in a Sunday interview, Stone praised Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Attorney General Pam Bondi for pursuing charges against members of former President Barack Obama’s administration over Mueller’s probe.

“Whether Barack Obama, who clearly has now been proven to be the centerpiece of this seditious conspiracy, can be prosecuted is a debatable question,” Stone acknowledged. “The Supreme Court decision regarding presidential immunity may shield him.”

Stone, however, predicted that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former CIA Director John Brennan could be indicted.

“[Robert Mueller’s team] arrested me in January of 2017, pardon me, 2018 at 6 o’clock in the morning when my home was swarmed by 29 heavily armed FBI agents wearing full SWAT gear, night goggles, brandishing M4 assault weapons,” he recalled. “And it was a very difficult time for me and my family. As you know, we lost everything. My home, my savings, my insurance, my car.”

“Even to sell my electric guitar, that was really painful,” he added. “But as in the Bible, where Job lost everything because he refused to turn on the Lord, everything was returned to him sevenfold.”

“And I’m working very hard, but the Lord has blessed me and my family. And we are on the comeback.”

Stone was sentenced to serve over three years in prison, but he was pardoned in the final days of Trump’s first term.