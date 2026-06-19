Trump publicly criticizes Israel over Lebanon strikes amid Iran diplomacy push

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly expressed frustration over Israel’s latest military strikes in Lebanon, arguing that the attacks came at a sensitive moment for ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

“The attack should never have happened, especially on a special day when we were moving closer to a historic peace agreement with Iran,” Trump said.

His remarks came after heavy Israeli strikes in Lebanon reportedly contributed to the postponement of U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks scheduled to take place in Switzerland.

The comments mark one of Trump’s strongest public criticisms of Israel in recent weeks and highlight Washington’s determination to keep diplomatic channels with Tehran open.

Some analysts believe Trump’s statement reflects the administration’s broader interest in preserving regional stability, particularly as progress in diplomacy and secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz could have significant economic implications, including for global energy markets.