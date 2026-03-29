Trump Readies Boots on the Ground to Crush Iran’s Regime



The Pentagon is gearing up for weeks of ground operations inside Iran, deploying thousands of U.S. Marines and Army paratroopers to the Middle East as the conflict with the mullahs enters its fifth week.





According to reports, these plans focus on targeted raids using Special Operations forces and conventional infantry — hitting key sites like Kharg Island and coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

No full-scale invasion, but a clear escalation to finish the job after U.S. and Israeli strikes already hammered Iran’s missile sites, navy, and top leadership.





President Trump has not given final approval yet, but the military is moving fast. This comes after Iran rejected serious peace overtures and kept threatening the region with its remaining drones and missiles. The goal: neutralize the terror-sponsoring regime that’s destabilized the Middle East for decades, protect vital shipping lanes, and prevent a nuclear-armed threat from ever rising again.





Critics on the left and isolationist fringes are already crying “forever war,” but America’s fighting men and women stand ready. Weakness invited this mess — strength will end it. Pray for our troops as Trump weighs the call to deliver decisive victory. No more half-measures with Iran.



🎥 WSJ