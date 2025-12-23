TRUMP RECLAIMS STRATEGIC CONTROL IN LATIN AMERICA – IRAN & CHINA WARNED: “NOT YOUR BACKYARD”





The U.S. seizure of two Venezuelan oil tankers, and the pursuit of a third, isn’t just a maritime incident. It’s a clear geopolitical signal: Washington is no longer willing to tolerate what it sees as lawlessness in its own hemisphere. And with Trump personally engaging with Defense and Navy leadership over the operation, the stakes just escalated.





Officially, the ships are accused of being part of a “ghost fleet” used to smuggle oil that funds criminal networks linked to Nicolás Maduro’s regime. One of the vessels reportedly has ties to Iran, a red flag that brings in broader concerns about hostile actors expanding their influence in Latin America.





Why now?



Because the political map in the region is shifting. From Argentina’s recent turn to the right to growing dissatisfaction with entrenched leftist regimes, there’s a sense that U.S. influence is resurging, and Washington sees an opportunity to break the last strongholds of 21st-century socialism. Cutting off Maduro’s ability to move oil covertly is part of that pressure campaign.





But it’s not just about Venezuela.



This move signals that the U.S. is reclaiming strategic authority in the Americas, economically, militarily, and diplomatically. It also sends a message to external players like Iran and China: this hemisphere is no longer open for quiet power projection.





For the United States, it’s about enforcing sanctions, defending maritime law, and securing its own backyard. But for the region, this could mark the beginning of a much bigger realignment, One where U.S. power, long dormant or hesitant in Latin America, reasserts itself with confidence.





Maduro is calling it piracy. The U.S. calls it enforcement. The reality is more complex, and far more consequential.





This is about oil. It’s about sovereignty. And it’s about a fight for control over the future of an entire continent.



Sources: Infobae, AP