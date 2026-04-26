Trump Releases Security Footage of Chaos at White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting





President Trump quickly shared grainy security camera video from the Washington Hilton showing the frightening moment shots rang out during the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night.





The footage captures sudden panic in a tiled area as people react to gunfire near the main security screening zone. Attendees scrambled while Secret Service agents moved fast to protect the president, first lady, vice president, and other top officials. Everyone was evacuated safely, with no serious injuries reported except one agent hit in his vest.





Trump praised the Secret Service for taking down the suspect on the spot. The 31-year-old man from California is in custody, and law enforcement is investigating how he got close enough to open fire at such a high-profile event packed with journalists, politicians, and administration leaders.





This breach at a heavily guarded dinner raises tough questions about security lapses at the historic venue. The dinner has been rescheduled. America owes thanks to the brave agents who kept the president and others safe in a split-second crisis.