Trump releases strong statement after Epstein emails about him released

Donald Trump has responded to emails which allege that he knew about some of Jeffrey Epstein’s illegal dealings.

Epstein, a prolific sex offender and paedophile, seemed to claim in exchanges with partner and accomplice Ghislane Maxwell that the president ‘knew about the girls’.

Trump has been named in the supposed correspondence between the financier, who took his own life while awaiting trial for his crimes in 2019, and Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in his sex trafficking ring.

The emails, which were released on social media by Democrats from the Oversight Committee earlier today (12 November), go back as far as 2011, where Epstein can be seen claiming that Trump had ‘spent hours’ with a victim, whose name was redacted.

Allegedly, Epstein wrote: “I want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump… [VICTIM] spent hours at my hours with him… he has never once been mentioned.”

Included in the leaked emails was an exchange from 2019, where Epstein allegedly wrote to author Michael Wolff: “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever… of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Trump has now taken to Truth Social to respond to the emails, writing: “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.

“The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

The White House has also responded to these claims, labelling them as ‘selectively leaked’ emails which were orchestrated by the ‘liberal media’ in an attempt to ‘create a fake narrative to smear President Trump’.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continued: “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.

“These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

🚨BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes.



Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

It’s worth noting that the name of the victim was redacted in the emails released by Democrats.

Trump has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and previously supported the release of government files linked to the disgraced financier.

But while more documents have been shared during the 79-year-old’s second term in office, the FBI and US Justice Department claimed that Epstein’s alleged ‘client list’ doesn’t exist.

In a post on X, Democrats from the Oversight Committee urged that ‘it’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES’.