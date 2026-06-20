🇺🇸✈️ TRUMP RETIRES AIR FORCE ONE, BUT UNVEILS HIS NEW JET: A QATARI GIFT VALUED AT $400 MILLION



🛫 The United States retired on Thursday the Air Force One that carried presidents for 35 years, and on Friday it revealed the replacement to the public: a massive Boeing 747-8 that arrived at Joint Base Andrews to begin its commissioning flights before entering service.





🎁 What makes it controversial is its origin. The jet was a gift from the government of Qatar that Washington accepted last year, an aircraft valued at around 400 million dollars that the press nicknamed “the flying palace.” The donation sparked ethical doubts and security warnings, even among some Republicans.





⚖️ Trump dismissed the criticism. He argued that accepting the free plane saves taxpayers hundreds of millions and that “only a fool” would turn down such a gift. The Air Force maintains the aircraft is “safe” and fitted with the most advanced technology after a year of modifications.





🏛️ The detail fueling the conversation: according to U.S. media, once Trump leaves office the plane would pass to his presidential library foundation, reviving questions about a possible conflict of interest. The jet will also lead a major flyover in Washington on July 4 for the country’s 250th anniversary.