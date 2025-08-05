Trump Says Charlamagne Tha God is a R@cist For Criticizing His Presidency

President Donald Trump took aim at popular radio personality Charlamagne Tha God in a scathing social media post on Sunday, accusing the host of being uninformed and critical without cause. Trump’s response followed comments Charlamagne made during a recent interview on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump, where he gave a poor assessment of Trump’s presidency, claiming marginalized communities continue to suffer under his policies.

Charlamagne, whose legal name is Lenard McKelvey, expressed that while he may personally benefit from some of Trump’s tax policies, many Americans are left worse off. He cited concerns over cuts to Medicaid and financial hardships imposed by Trump-era legislation. “Anything that puts people in a worse financial situation, especially the most vulnerable, I can’t support,” he said during the interview hosted by Trump’s daughter-in-law.

According to the Associated Press, Trump fired back on his Truth Social platform, labeling Charlamagne a “dope” and criticizing him for allegedly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. He also questioned Charlamagne’s use of “God” in his professional name, calling it inappropriate and suggesting there would be backlash if Trump did the same. “Can anyone imagine the outrage if I used that nickname?” Trump posted.

Beyond his policy critiques, Charlamagne also offered a political prediction, suggesting that traditional conservatives are preparing to wrest control of the Republican Party back from Trump’s MAGA movement. He pointed to the growing frustration among conservatives over Trump’s refusal to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose case continues to fuel public controversy and conspiracy theories.

Charlamagne argued that this Epstein controversy could be a strategic opportunity for anti-Trump Republicans to regain influence without alienating the MAGA base. “This might be the one issue that allows traditional conservatives to take their party back without upsetting Trump’s supporters,” he said. He characterized the situation as a quiet political coup that many are overlooking.

The Epstein case has once again dominated headlines following the Justice Department’s recent decision not to release additional documents from the sex trafficking investigation. Epstein, who had ties to numerous powerful individuals including Trump, died in jail in 2019. Although officials ruled it a suicide, many have continued to question the circumstances of his death, fueling widespread speculation and pressure from Trump’s base for greater transparency.