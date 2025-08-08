Trump Says Gayle King’s Career is Over and She Has “No Talent,” She Responds

Gayle King responded after Donald Trump claimed her career was “over” and said she had “no talent.” Trump posted the remarks on Truth Social, and King replied calmly, saying she enjoys her job and plans to keep doing it well.

Trump reposted a New York Post article hinting at problems inside CBS Mornings and added his own message: “Gayle King’s career is over… No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!” He also criticized her for not supporting him publicly.

According to WBLS, King didn’t engage in a long back-and-forth. When asked by TMZ, she said, “I like my job,” and added that she will continue doing her best. She also said, “I’m sorry he feels that way.”

In a lighter tone, King joked that she now joins a growing list of celebrities Trump has insulted—naming Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Stephen Colbert as examples.

This isn’t their first clash. In 2025, King made headlines for calling out the lack of diversity at Trump’s inauguration, which drew mixed reactions from the public.

Meanwhile, King’s show, CBS Mornings, has been under ratings pressure. The program draws fewer viewers than Good Morning America and Today, with about 1.8 million compared to their 2.6 million and 2.3 million.