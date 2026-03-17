Trump Says He Has Contacted 7 Countries to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Warns He Will “Remember” Who Refuses





U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has already spoken with at least seven countries regarding the deployment of naval forces to help reopen and secure the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes as tensions around the strategic waterway continue to escalate amid the ongoing regional conflict.





Trump emphasized that the United States has long supported Europe and its allies in security matters, suggesting that Washington expects reciprocal support in the current situation.

He also warned that he would “remember” which nations choose not to assist the effort to restore maritime security in the vital global oil transit route.