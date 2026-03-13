🟩 DIPLOMACY — Trump Says U.S. Doesn’t Need Ukraine’s Drone Expertise

In a recent interview, Donald Trump stated that the United States does not need Ukraine’s help defending against drone attacks.

Trump said the U.S. has “the best drones in the world” and knows more about them than anyone else.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia may be assisting Iran “a little bit”, suggesting it could be linked to U.S. support for Ukraine.

The remarks come after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the United States had requested Ukrainian assistance in countering Iranian Shahed drones.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine sent three teams of specialists to help partners in the region — including the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, as well as experts supporting the protection of U.S. bases in Jordan.

It’s another sign of how Ukraine’s battlefield experience with drones is now being noticed far beyond the front line.