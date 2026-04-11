Trump Scores Historic Breakthrough: Direct Face-to-Face Talks with Top Iranian Leaders



President Trump just pulled off what no American leader has managed in decades: putting high-level U.S. officials in the same room with Iran’s top brass for direct negotiations.





A powerful Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, touched down in Islamabad, Pakistan. They’re there to meet Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner in talks aimed at locking down a lasting peace after the recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.





For 47 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, America and Iran have been bitter enemies with zero normal relations. Past administrations hid behind third-party middlemen, low-level diplomats, or Swiss channels — and it never worked. The failed Obama nuclear deal collapsed in part because real inspections required actual trust and communication that never existed.





Critics can whine, but facts are facts: No other president delivered direct, senior-level talks like this. Trump is forcing results where others failed for generations.