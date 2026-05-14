Trump Scores Wins in Beijing: Toasts “Very Special” U.S.-China Ties and Invites Xi to the White House





President Trump closed out the state banquet in Beijing with a powerful toast that shows his America First strategy delivering results on the world stage.





“I’d like to raise a glass to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It’s a very special relationship,” Trump declared.





He followed up by extending a formal invitation: “It is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madame Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24th.”





This is the same leader who called out China’s trade abuses, launched tariffs to protect American workers, and refused to let Beijing rip us off. No weakness, no endless concessions like past administrations. Trump used leverage to force respect, then sealed the deal with straight-talk diplomacy.