Trump sends tougher terms to Iran for peace framework – NYT

President Donald Trump has toughened the terms of a potential framework for a deal to end the war in Iran and sent the proposed changes back to the country for consideration, the New York Times reported, citing three officials.

It was not immediately clear what changes had been made to the text of the agreement, the report said.

Trump has been concerned about parts of the potential deal that would include unfreezing funds for Iran, the report said, citing two officials.

Trump has also been frustrated by how long it has taken for Iran to respond to US proposals, one official said.

The proposals have been hammered out with the involvement of intermediaries, including from Pakistan, the report said.

One official added that Trump’s changes were potentially intended to speed up the process by putting pressure on Iran to accept the framework already sent to Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, for approval.