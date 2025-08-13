Trump signs 90-day US-China tariff truce extension



The United States and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days, delaying steep hikes on billions of dollars’ worth of goods.





US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on Tuesday, pushing the deadline for higher tariffs to November 10.





Without the extension, U.S. duties on Chinese imports would have surged to 145%, while Chinese tariffs on American goods would have climbed to 125% levels that analysts warned could have triggered a near-total trade freeze.





For now, existing tariffs, 30% on Chinese goods and 10% on U.S. exports will remain in place. Officials on both sides say the move buys time for further negotiations on long-standing disputes over technology, subsidies, and market access.





Global markets reacted positively, with oil prices and equities gaining on hopes the pause will ease pressure on global trade.





However, economists caution that the truce is only a temporary reprieve, with major differences between the two economic powers still unresolved.