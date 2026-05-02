WE WILL TARGET US LEADERS AND ALLIES IF WAR BEGINS AGAIN- senior Iranian official

WE WILL TARGET US LEADERS AND ALLIES IF WAR BEGINS AGAIN



A senior Iranian official said on Friday:

“The US and its regional allies are preparing to carry out a series of large-scale targeted assassinations and new bombings, and they believe that no political, military or economic center will be targeted inside US territory.”





He added:



“If war breaks out again, the Islamic Republic and the so-called Axis of Resistance must attack all targets with force.





It is not possible that every few weeks or months, assassinations and bombings take place inside Iran while the infidel leaders and warmongers sit quietly and safely in their palaces, issuing orders for attacks without paying any price.”





The statement was made by Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution appointed by the country’s Supreme Leader.