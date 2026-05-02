Julius Malema slams his compatriots accusing other African nationals of taking their jobs

South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, has slammed his compatriots carrying out xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in their country.

While speaking at a public function recently, a visibly angry Malema said he would never support any attack on another African national residing in South Africa.

“You say Zimbabweans take your jobs, Nigerians take your jobs, and you march, close shops, and beat up people. Tell us, after doing that, how many jobs have you created? By beating up these Nigerians, Ghanaian, Zimbabweans….You have beaten them and taking them out of the country, how many jobs have you created after that? You be@t people because they took your jobs…They ran away, You closed a shop that hired five people and say they take our jobs. After closing that job, how many hobs have you created?

Unskilled men with no skill, none whatsoever, saying somebody took your job? The only skill they know is to drink all of that nonsense and pretend they are revolutionary” he said

He said he doesn’t want the votes of people who would look at an African child, who looks just like their own children, and ask that the child be thrown out of a South African school or a pregnant woman be kicked out of a hospital just because she isn’t South African.