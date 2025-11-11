Trump Slams Air Traffic Controllers Who Didn’t Work During Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized air traffic controllers who refused to work without pay during the government shutdown, warning that those who failed to report for duty would face financial penalties. “All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that those who did show up during the shutdown deserved a $10,000 bonus, while those who stayed home “will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record.”

According to The Hill, Trump’s comments came amid growing strain on the nation’s aviation system, which relies heavily on air traffic controllers — one of the most vital and stressful professions in the federal workforce. Air traffic controllers are responsible for directing the safe and efficient movement of more than 45,000 flights and nearly 3 million passengers each day in U.S. airspace. A single lapse in focus could have catastrophic consequences, making the role one of the most critical safety jobs in the country.

According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for an air traffic controller in the United States ranges between $120,000 and $150,000 per year, with experienced controllers at major airports earning well over $180,000 annually. Despite the high pay, the job demands intense concentration, rapid decision-making, and the ability to manage high-pressure situations — skills that make it difficult to find replacements or train new controllers quickly.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged that many controllers could afford to miss one paycheck but not two, noting that the extended shutdown placed enormous financial and emotional pressure on them. “Our air traffic system is the backbone of America’s economy,” Duffy said. “Controllers ensure that every flight — commercial, cargo, and private — operates safely. Without them, the system grinds to a halt.”

As the shutdown dragged into its 41st day — the longest in U.S. history — the FAA confirmed that staffing shortages had forced a reduction in flights at several major airports, including New York’s LaGuardia and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson. The Senate voted late Sunday to move forward on a measure to end the shutdown, signaling possible relief for thousands of federal workers affected by the impasse.

Trump’s remarks reignited debate over the federal government’s reliance on essential employees during political standoffs. For air traffic controllers, whose work ensures the safety of millions daily, the ordeal underscored both their indispensable role and the personal sacrifices they make to keep America’s skies safe.