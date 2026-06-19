TRUMP SPARKS DIPLOMATIC CRISIS WITH ITALY: Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has canceled his planned June 21–22 trip to Washington after President Trump insulted Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, claiming she “begged” for a photo with him at the G7 and that he “felt sorry for her.”





Meloni released a video firing back at Trump’s comments, calling them “completely fabricated.”





“I am frankly appalled,” she said. “I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way towards his allies.”





She added that Trump appears to show more accommodation toward “the enemies of the West” than America’s allies and concluded by saying: “Italy and I never beg.”