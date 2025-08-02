Trump stuns with shocking nuclear announcement after Russia threat

President Donald Trump traded nuclear threats with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev via Truth Social Friday.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

On Thursday, Medvedev sent a message to Trump “to remember that Moscow possessed Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort after Trump told Medvedev to ‘watch his words.”

Reuters reported, “Trump, in a post on his Truth social network in the early hours of Thursday, singled out Medvedev…for sharp criticism after Medvedev said that Trump’s threat of hitting Russia and buyers of its oil with punitive tariffs was “a game of ultimatums” and a step closer towards a war between Russia and the United States.”