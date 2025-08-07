Trump threatens to s3x test all female competitors at 2028 Olympics

US President Donald Trump has announced that female athletes competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games may be required to undergo a one-time genetic s3x test as part of eligibility verification, following ongoing controversy over gender classification in professional sports.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, August 6, Trump addressed growing concerns after the Paris 2024 Games were overshadowed by disputes involving Algerian welterweight boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese featherweight Lin Yu-ting. Both athletes had previously been disqualified from the 2023 Women’s World Championships by the former International Boxing Association (IBA) for allegedly failing gender eligibility assessments. Although they were cleared to compete in Paris by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), questions have lingered regarding their status.

In the IBA’s statement, the organisation claimed the athletes had not undergone a testosterone test but had been subject to another recognised method that remained confidential. The IBA maintained that both athletes had a competitive advantage over their female counterparts and did not meet the necessary eligibility requirements.

The IOC later overruled the IBA, asserting that Olympic athletes’ gender eligibility would be based on passport documentation, as in previous competitions.

When asked during the press briefing whether his administration would implement stricter measures to safeguard female athletes, particularly in combat sports, Trump stated: “There is going to be a very strong form of testing. If the test doesn’t come out appropriately, they won’t be in the Olympics.”

Trump also said that charges against individuals falsely presenting their gender to compete would be a matter for the Department of Justice, though no firm legal stance was detailed. Additionally, he announced the formation of a White House-led Olympic task force, which he will personally oversee to coordinate preparations for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The move aligns with recent developments by World Athletics, which introduced mandatory one-time genetic testing for all female athletes ahead of next month’s World Championships in Tokyo. The new regulations, coming into effect on September 1, require athletes to undergo a test for the SRY gene, widely considered a reliable indicator of biological s3x. Non-invasive methods, such as a cheek swab or blood test, will be used for the process.

Female athletes, including prominent Team GB figures like Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell, must complete the testing to compete in Tokyo beginning September 13.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will mark the third time the city has hosted the Games, following events in 1932 and 1984. The last Summer Olympics held in the United States took place in Atlanta in 1996.