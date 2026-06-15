Trump told Putin on Sunday that ending the conflict in Ukraine was vital and he was ready to help

US president Donald Trump told Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday that ending the conflict in Ukraine was vital and he was ready to help, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri ‌Ushakov said.





Ushakov, who said the two leaders spoke for 55 minutes, also said Trump told Putin that an agreement on ending the conflict in Iran was close.





“As regards the Ukrainian conflict, Donald Trump again emphasised that a cessation of hostilities was vital,” Ushakov told journalists in comments posted on the Kremlin website.





“He said he was ready to act with European partners and Kyiv, including in ⁠talks at the G7 summit,” he added, referring to the summit of G7 industrialised countries this week in the French resort of Evian.





He also quoted Trump as saying that a rapid resolution would allow “perspectives to open for a new quality of US-Russian relations.





“Ushakov said Putin told the US president that intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets would not change the situation on the battlefield.”





In Evian, the Europeans and Zelensky will try to present everything to be precisely the opposite and will propose ideas aimed at dragging out the conflict and continuing hostilities,” Ushakov said.