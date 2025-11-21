TRUMP WARMS TO PAKISTAN AS U.S.-INDIA TIES TAKE A TARIFF HIT



U.S.-Pakistan relations are suddenly heating up as Trump slaps steep tariffs on Indian imports, upending over two decades of bipartisan U.S. efforts to strengthen ties with the world’s largest democracy.





While India reels from the trade blow, Islamabad is being quietly welcomed back onto the world stage with increased diplomatic engagement and signals of renewed strategic interest from Washington.





The pivot marks a dramatic reversal of post-9/11 U.S. foreign policy, which had shifted away from Pakistan and toward India as a key Indo-Pacific partner.





Now, Trump appears to be playing hardball with New Delhi, using trade pressure while signaling to Pakistan that it could once again become a favored U.S. ally, especially as tensions with China and regional instability rise.

A geopolitical reshuffle is underway and Trump’s reshaping the chessboard.