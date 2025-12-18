Trump warns South Africa to take immediate action after refugee centre raid or face severe consequences

US warns South Africa to take immediate action after refugee centre raid or face severe consequences





The United States has issued a strong condemnation of South Africa following an immigration operation at a Johannesburg facility linked to a U.S. refugee resettlement programme, escalating tensions between the two countries.





In a sharply worded statement, the U.S. State Department said it “condemns in the strongest terms” what it described as the detention and harassment of its officials who were in South Africa to provide humanitarian support related to Afrikaner refugee applications.





Washington also criticised the public release of its officials’ passport details, calling it an “unacceptable form of harassment” and an attempt to intimidate U.S. government personnel.





The U.S. warned that publishing personal information endangered its officials and said it would not tolerate such conduct towards its citizens operating legally and peacefully abroad.





It called on the South African government to take immediate action to bring the situation under control and to hold those responsible accountable, warning of “severe consequences” should Pretoria fail to act.





South African authorities, however, have disputed the U.S. account.



The Department of Home Affairs said no U.S. officials were arrested during the operation, maintaining that the raid targeted foreign nationals allegedly working in the country without valid visas. Seven Kenyan nationals were detained and later issued with deportation orders, officials said.





The raid took place at a non-diplomatic site used to process refugee applications under a U.S. programme that has drawn criticism from the South African government.





Pretoria has previously rejected claims that Afrikaners face persecution warranting refugee status, describing the programme as politically motivated and inconsistent with international refugee principles.





Despite the differing versions of events, the incident has intensified an already strained diplomatic relationship, with analysts warning that the standoff could have wider implications for bilateral cooperation if not resolved through diplomatic channels.