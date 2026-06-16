🚨Trump — who spent years calling Obama’s Iran deal “the worst ever” — has reportedly agreed to a framework that makes the that deal (JCPOA) look like a masterful negotiation.





Per Reuters, the draft MOU would have the U.S. unfreeze $25 billion in Iranian assets, including direct cash transfers — nearly 15x the $1.7B released under Obama. Washington would also waive oil sanctions, lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in return, agrees not to pursue nuclear weapons and to pause uranium enrichment — with final nuclear talks to follow within 60 days.





That’s the exact same structural framework as the JCPOA — just with exponentially more money and zero congressional authorization..





Just 16 days before this deal was announced, Trump gave a prime-time address accusing Obama of flying pallets of “green, green cash” to Tehran, saying the $1.7 billion payment had only made the Iranians laugh. Last week he called Obama’s deal “stupid, claiming he

“thought he could bribe them.”





Now Trump has reportedly agreed to a framework that makes the JCPOA look like a tough negotiation.





The man who ripped up Obama’s deal, called it the worst in history, and accused Democrats of funding terrorism just handed Iran a check that makes Obama look like a tough negotiator.





Obama gave them $1.7B and got called a terrorist sympathizer while they emphasized that his middle name is “Hussein.” Trump gives them $25B and MAGA cheers on his “4-D chess.” You can’t make this up.