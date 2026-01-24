TRUMP’S “BOARD OF PEACE” DIVIDES AFRICA — MOROCCO & EGYPT JOIN, REST SILENT





Davos, Switzerland – January 23, 2026



President Donald Trump launched his controversial “Board of Peace” Thursday in Davos, with only two African nations signing up as founding members.





Morocco and Egypt joined the new international body, which aims to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and resolve global conflicts. Morocco’s Foreign Minister signed upon instruction from King Mohammed VI .





THE BILLION-DOLLAR CLUB



Permanent membership requires contributing over $1 billion within the first year [The Washington





WESTERN BOYCOTT



Major Western allies including UK, France, Germany, Canada, Norway, and Sweden declined to participate, fearing the board could undermine the United Nations.





Trump has been named the board’s chairman with no term limit and sole authority to choose his successor. His executive council includes son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK PM Tony Blair, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio





WHAT IT MEANS FOR AFRICA



With a $1 billion price tag, most African nations are effectively locked out of permanent membership. The silence from major African powers like Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ethiopia raises questions about the continent’s unified stance.





Critics call it “a pay-to-play club” and suggest Trump is creating an alternative to the UN Security Council where only he has veto power



African hype media