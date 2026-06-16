BREAKING: Trump’s Creepy Handshake With France’s First Lady Is Going Viral at the G7



World leaders gathered at the 52nd G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France this week, but it wasn’t diplomacy making headlines. It was Trump’s bizarre, extended handshake with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, that had the internet talking.





Video from the summit shows Trump giving Emmanuel Macron a quick greeting before zeroing in on Brigitte Macron and subjecting her to his signature tug-of-war handshake style. The encounter stretched nearly fifteen seconds, with Brigitte Macron visibly hesitating at the end, appearing unsure whether it was finally over before pulling her hand away.





It’s not the first time Trump has made the Macrons uncomfortable. Emmanuel Macron endured a 26-second version of the same handshake back in October 2025. But this time, the context made it worse.





Just months earlier, Trump had mocked the Macrons’ marriage while publicly complaining that U.S. allies weren’t doing enough to support American and Israeli military action against Iran. He suggested Brigitte Macron treated her husband “extremely badly,” appearing to reference a video that French officials had already dismissed as misleading.





Emmanuel Macron called Trump’s remarks at the time neither polished nor befitting a head of state, but said they weren’t worth a full response. Now, with cameras rolling at the G7, the awkwardness between the two leaders is impossible to miss.